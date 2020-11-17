Editor's note: This letter was submitted before Tuesday's announcement that the tour was being postponed.

On Wednesday, Nov 11 there was an article (print edition, page 3A: "New Missouri lawmakers to start a state tour with 'mask optional' bus) about an upcoming five-day bus tour for newly elected lawmakers to visit prisons, hospitals, colleges, schools and other facilities.

One of the buses will be designated as a “mask optional” bus as they travel around the state. They are advised that they will have daily temperature checks and that some facilities may have additional health protocols. The mere fact that they would allow this is mind boggling and demonstrates that even as COVID-19 numbers are through the roof, especially in rural areas, our Missouri legislators refuse to lead.

How many more preventable deaths have to occur because of people who feel that their freedom to not cover their face is all that matters?

Instead of “mask optional," this bus should be referred to as “brain optional.”

Mary Sasser is a Columbia resident. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

