We need our local media sources to educate Missourians about ALL U.S. Senate Democratic candidates in Missouri, not just acknowledging specific candidates, especially while not even including one of the candidates leading in the polls.
I’m writing to ask you and other media outlets to stop using fund-raising numbers and the inherited wealth of certain candidates as the proxy for voter enthusiasm.
Spencer Toder is in a statistical tie for the lead — and ahead of Lucas Kunce by more than 5 points! We need editors of media outlets to cover all the candidates in this Senate race, not just the two who are backed by outside interests.
Spencer Toder isn’t afraid to fully dive into topics considered “hot button issues,” because he wants to find solutions that ALL Missourians can all agree on.
Missourians agree wholeheartedly that our government is broken. Rather than complain about it, Spencer Toder is doing the work now that he will also continue as our senator.
Spencer is the only Mom's Demand "gun sense" candidate in this Senate race, fighting for gun safety to protect us all. Spencer is a leader who is committed to making the lives of Missourians better and we need the media to report these facts and how Spencer Toder is our best chance at flipping Missouri Blue!
Katherine Merritt lives in St. Louis.