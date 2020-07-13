My brother JD moved in with me last year, after our parents passed away.

He is 24 years old, has Down syndrome, and my wife and I are responsible for his care.

Initially, we were concerned about how we were going to care for him. We discussed one of us having to quit our job in order to ensure his needs were met.

Luckily, it didn’t come to that, because we were able to get in contact with a case manager and found the services available to him through Medicaid.

Medicaid is working great for both him and us. JD is now able to attend a day program, where he learns life skills and has an in-home "assistant" for one-on-one training to be more independent.

This support network has helped him learn how to do his own laundry and bathe himself, and he gets regular checkups and dental care without any anxiety about whether he can afford it or not.

Medicaid is making him both more independent and healthier.

My family might not have survived without Medicaid. My wife or I would be unemployed, my brother would not have made progress toward independence, and we would not have been able to afford his medical care on our own.

I hope that when you think of people on Medicaid, that you think of my brother and others like him, and the impact Medicaid has on their lives and on the lives of those who love them.

Erich Arvidson is a rural health care advocate with Missouri Rural Crisis Center.

