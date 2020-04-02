Mr. Stibolt is, I assume, a Bernie Sanders supporter, who has the answer to our health issues (Letter to the Editor, published in print March 25). Medicare for All will give U.S. citizens a passage around our current health crisis — not.
Your Yale study doesn’t take into account the shortage of doctors that Medicare for all will exacerbate. Doctors have a hard time now paying for their staff, liability insurance, up-to-date health equipment, office space and etc.
Medicare now almost tells the doctor how much he can charge for health procedures, but if the doctors are completely controlled by the system that you propose, he may as well get a $15-an-hour minimum pay job and forgo the headaches and hassles of being a doctor.
This will make a shortage of doctors, which the U.S. is already short of, thus Medicare for All will be exacerbating the problem.
Also, there is a dire shortage of nurses. So if we want and get Medicare for all, consider the rationing of surgical procedures plus delaying for weeks, if not months, of critical operations. There you are Mr. Stibolt: Be careful what you wish for.
Frank Burkett is a resident of Ashland.