Missouri voters have spoken in a clear voice. They want voting maps that are fair to all. Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 1 in 2018 to assure that.
Known as “Clean Missouri,” Amendment 1 ensures that neither political party gets an unfair advantage when district maps are drawn.
Most Missourians believe election results should broadly reflect popular support. They weren’t confused when they voted to have parties represented in the General Assembly in about the same percentage as their share of votes statewide.
In November 2018, 51% of citizens voted for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate, repeating almost exactly the results in the November 2016 statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate. You would expect these percentages to be mirrored in the General Assembly. Instead, one political party holds supermajorities, 70%, in both the Missouri Senate and the House of Representatives. Gerrymandering helped cause this, and it’s a problem for both political parties. Our state — our citizens — deserve better.
There is no public outcry demanding a return to the old system when lobbyists and unaccountable politicians held the power. With Amendment 1, that power is with the people.
Redistricting happens every 10 years based on census counts. Now Missouri lawmakers want to throw out Amendment 1 before giving it a single chance.
Clean Missouri was a great victory for the people. To finish the job, we must loudly and clearly tell Missouri lawmakers to honor our vote.
Please contact your state senator and representative today. Urge them to defend Amendment 1. Your vote counted. Act now to safeguard that vote.
Marilyn McLeod is president of the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.