My Mizzou football wish for the new year is that the Tigers adopt a uniform for home and a uniform for away games and stick with them.

How can our team expect to develop a nationally recognized brand when it keeps changing uniforms every game. Why does the team do that? Do we disguise our team because we aren’t proud of it?

Mizzou colors are black and old gold. The uniforms should display those colors with consistent schemes for home and away games. Football fans can instantly recognize the teams that top the rankings every year. Those teams don’t change uniform colors from game to game. Ours shouldn’t either.

Survey the players — and maybe fans, too, at least those who contribute to the athletics department and hold season tickets — to find out what uniforms they prefer. Then stick with them.

If the athletics department has some kind of a deal with equipment/uniform manufacturers or sponsors, end the deal. The equipment manager, for one, would be grateful for such a decision. Most Mizzou fans would, too.

Then we wouldn’t have to wonder before each game what our players were going to look like that day.

Kent Ford is a Columbia resident.

