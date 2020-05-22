What is a university? It’s people who are devoted to others. People who sacrifice their own private success for the good of all.
Why then does its leadership not have it in their heart to leave no one behind?
MU has a law school and more schools on one campus than nearly any other university in the USA. Why is the leadership leading MU down a path of dismal depression and disarray?
A legal document could be signed by every employee to defer their compensation until COVID is conquered. Use the money in the coffers and divide it up by the number of employees and pay it out in monthly increments. Have contractual salaries lengthened by the same length of time as the deferral lasts.
For those employees who won’t sign a deferral contract, just let them leave. Loyalty and compassion is what sets MU and Columbia apart from the rest.
On farms out West in the winter when blizzards arrive, cows huddle together on the western fence line to brave the storms. I would like to see evidence of this psychology at MU so that the herd is saved and protected. Culling the herd is not in our DNA.
Ted Stephenson is a Columbia resident.