MU employs staff to take care of everything from cleaning toilets, to analysis and HVAC repair, to construction. In addition to their “job,” some staff have contributed to the university in ways sorely underappreciated.
Some longtime employees have taken “work” to the next level through dedication and personal commitment to the school, students and staff. They have quietly, on their own, helped create a more beautiful, equal and just refuge for the pursuit of knowledge.
Yet some of these employees have the closest contact to other peoples’ air and surfaces, putting them at much greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Some of these employees are older, have endeared themselves to the university for decades and are beloved by generations of professors and other staff, both retired and current.
Yet these cherished members of our university family are only given thin paper masks for a full day of labor in the rooms and hallways of MU. It seems, that in caring for older employees, MU would find better protection, better masks for these employees and strictly enforce masks on all staff. (Editor’s note: MU spokesperson Liz McCune said that “Custodians are provided FDA-certified, three-ply disposable masks, which have a 98% filtration efficiency. Custodians can change masks as they deem necessary. Center for Disease Control guidelines recommend two or more layers of breathable fabric.)
Many of MU’s essential employees are in high-risk groups for COVID-19; they are older, have co-morbidities and/or other factors including their race, and we know that COVID-19 affects minorities at an unfair rate.
What is the win for MU taking such a gamble with the lives of older, lower-paid staff?
Perhaps the best solution would be to offer early retirement. Preparation toward retirement is already a multi-year maze of legalese runaround in confusing employment contracts, benefits and retirement details and data in an already intimidating bureaucracy, while all along, squeezing the last drop of labor from the longest working staff.
Can MU find a way to allow older employees to retire a wee bit early? Can MU pay credence to justice and equity work, and give full benefits by using or including generous compensation for unused sick leave?
Christine Doerr is a Columbia artist, veteran and mother who attended MU in the 1990s.