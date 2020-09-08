I am a parent of a 5- and 7-year-old and I live in Columbia. I’ve chosen to make Columbia my home because of the progressive values and wonderful public education system here.
While I understand that people ages 18 to 22 will recover from the virus, and we have enough hospital beds for those who don’t recover quickly, keeping Mizzou in-person means that 19,000 Columbia Public School students will be home, staring at a computer screen to learn, with no end in sight.
Apparently, my kindergartener and second grader will do better in front of a computer screen, learning how to read and write, than a college student.
I have a hard time believing that is true. Especially if the parent of that second grader has to work, and the student is left in the care of someone who is not invested in their online learning.
I am ashamed to be a Columbia citizen because of the incredibly selfish attitude that the University of Missouri has taken. They have put the education and safety of our young children at risk. They are walking our city backwards with every positive COVID-19 case of an MU student. Parents of young children now have to figure out what to do with their kids during the days when they work. Can you imagine this? Are you by chance living it yourself?
I understand that Mizzou is the lifeblood of this town, and I love that. I just want that lifeblood to be healthy, and not live in fear that a 20-year-old is going to infect my close friends who are professors, or keep my children from meeting their teachers in person.
Let’s put a stop to Mizzou’s COVID-19 numbers making national headlines. Let the college students go home, be safe and log in from their computers to learn.
Our children, and our town, deserve better.
Katie Barnes is a mother and small business owner who has lived in Columbia off and on for 16 years.