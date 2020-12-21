Editor’s note: This letter is in response to a Dec. 16 letter by Paul Smith.
I agree with Mr. Smith except for one comment he made. The elected officials he cited engaged in sedition of the entire United States. It is questionable if Mrs. Hartzler should be allowed to be seated in the next Congress. President Trump has engaged in similar activity, which if he had been reelected certainly should be grounds for impeachment.
President Trump subverted every government agency possible in his bid to win reelection, to include the Department of Justice and even at least one Supreme Court nominee, Justice (Amy Coney) Barrett, to help him “win” the 2020 election. President Trump told us that himself.
None of the three judges appointed to SCOTUS by President Trump supported him in his final quest for a hearing.
Democracy did win this time, but we all need to be aware that the price of democracy is eternal vigilance. And that goes well beyond Election Day.
Frank J. Thomeczek is a Columbia resident.