The Rev. Dawson’s column about the centennial anniversary of the Negro Baseball Leagues was an interesting tribute to an important element of American history. But there was a glaring omission: He did not mention Buck O’Neil, one of the most storied people in Negro League baseball. In addition to his playing, managing and coaching accomplishments, Mr. O’Neil was instrumental in establishing the Negro League Hall of Fame and Museum in Kansas City, where he played most of his career with the Kansas City Monarchs.
I was lucky to meet Mr. O’Neil when we visited the museum in the early 2000s. He was sitting on a table, swinging his legs and wearing a big smile … a terrific ambassador for his sport and for dignified modesty.
More can be seen at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buck_O%27Neil.
Maybe the Rev. Dawson could do a P.S. to his otherwise wonderful column.
Joe Weston is a Columbia resident.