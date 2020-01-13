You see, all news isn’t fake. But when you never report news through the media or the press that is in Trump’s favor, to me that is almost as bad as fake news.
I sent a letter a few weeks ago about my disdain for you and other media reporting about a baseball game in Washington with attendance of 42,000. When President Trump and the First Lady were announced, the Missourian reported on the jeering and booing.
I watched it on TV. Yes, I heard all the jeering and booing, which should have been embarrassing to report. But a week later at a football game between two power houses in Louisiana with a crowd of 102,000, the same two people attended that game.
The two were announced and appeared on the big screen. The cheering and applause held up the start of the game for minutes. The football game was broadcast on one network — CBS. I never saw any coverage in the Missourian.
Last week, Ken Midkiff wrote about local news in several newspapers, not national news. Does Ken perceive that President Trump is calling local news reports fake?
If Ken or anyone else thinks fake news is not reported about the president, I don’t believe they are living in my world.
Frank Burkett lives in Ashland.