Much has been argued regarding religion as it pertains to the social order.
Despite the opinion of many, this country was not founded by or for the practice of any particular faith group.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Much has been argued regarding religion as it pertains to the social order.
Despite the opinion of many, this country was not founded by or for the practice of any particular faith group.
On the contrary, the First Amendment of the Constitution prohibits the making of a law that favors one religion over another. Simply put, religion and government are to be kept separate.
Separation of church and state does not equal a separation between belief and behavior. On the contrary, it strengthens it.
To maintain separation between governance and faith systems guarantees one’s permission and ability to live within that faith system. Of course, our respective religions do influence us.
Our beliefs should influence our judgments, our behavior and our personal voting. However, for those responsible for writing and passing laws that govern the daily operation of society, no belief system should take precedence.
We simply must not allow any faith group to gain control of government on any level. To do so invites the creation of a state religion or, on a wider scale, a Theocracy.
Either reality can lead to very negative consequences which was precisely what our nation’s founders were attempting to prevent. So strong was this opinion, that it was included in the Constitution.
The only way to guard against a union of church and state is to secure lawmakers who respect their separation and who fashion laws accordingly. This is our responsibility as citizens.
Diana L. Revelle is a Christian by faith, a moderate by political standards, and a person very concerned about the direction the country is taking.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.