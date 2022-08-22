I have been a medical examiner for at least 30 years. I have seen innocent people placed in jail and guilty people free.
While we have attempted to have a fair system to determine crime and punishment, it remains flawed.
Michael Cohen was given two years for lying to the FBI. I have witnessed individuals who were intoxicated kill their drinking partner and go free.
Recently an attractive young girl with young children murdered her husband and got seven years.
But never have I seen the present situation where there is overwhelming evidence that former President Donald Trump and his followers have attempted to overthrow the government, prevent the peaceful transfer of power, be responsible for multiple deaths during the insurrection, break multiple laws, go unpunished and not be labeled as traitors and be charged with numerous serious crimes.
Highly secret documents that he sequestered could be used to make money by giving access to other nations.
Our entire system of laws is based on the “no one is above the law.” I am aware the if the ex-president and his cronies are convicted, there is the threat of a civil war, but that is not enough to prevent the law from being followed.
If Mr Trump and his associates who took part in subverting our government, which is based on our unique form of democracy, the pillar of which this nation is based, then every person who is incarcerated who did not commit a violent crime should be immediately released.
When I was 5 years old and in kindergarten, I stood up at an assembly and said “Abraham Lincoln. I know he was true, I know he protected the red, white and blue.”
I would like to think that those words meant something to me.
Edward Adelstein is a Columbia physician.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
