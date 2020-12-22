My wife recently had surgery for which her surgeon called for a device called a “wound vac.” The surgeon intended her to wear the wound vac for only two weeks, with changes of dressing every four days.

The math is easy: she would need materials for just three dressing changes. The day after her surgery she returned home with more than sufficient supplies for the anticipated number of dressing changes, a very large box arrived at our home, containing sufficient supplies for an estimated 40 to 50 days. We contacted the sender to request authorization to return the unopened cartons of supplies. The distributor, KCI, flat-out refused to authorize return of the unopened boxes, without offering any reason.

We contacted our insurance company in hopes that billing could be stopped for these unused supplies — again to no effect.

This is one step from Medicare fraud and goes quite a way toward understanding why we have the highest medical costs in the developed world. No one takes any responsibility for their actions: MU Health Care ordered supplies for weeks more time than the surgeon ever intended; KCI sent supplies and now refuses to take them back; KCI sends a bill to our insurance company and Medicare for what will undoubtedly be hundreds of dollars; the insurance company and Medicare will pay the contracted amount; and the supplies will end up in the landfill because they were never needed in the first place. It is an outrage.

Michael Walker and Dola Haessig are Columbia residents.

