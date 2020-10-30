Watching election returns at Ragtag Cinema has been one of my favorite local traditions. I've always enjoyed the collective reckoning when the theater learns who its next president will be, together.
While the coronavirus will keep me at home this election, there is another danger I fear this year: the concept of election night itself.
In an election where it is possible the results will not be known for weeks — or possibly even into December by some projections — it is important that we all temper our urges to declare a winner Nov. 3 or in the early hours of Nov. 4.
While there are some situations where a presidential election winner will emerge on election night, even those situations will be accompanied by uncertainty in many other key races around the country.
The months leading up to this election have been stressful, and I do not look forward to more weeks of waiting for results. However, I'm prepared to wait and encourage as legitimate a process as possible. Staying patient and vigilant as we embark upon our nation's critical transfer of power is crucial — our democracy depends on it.
Elliot Bones is a lifelong Columbia resident.