The high rate of gun violence in the U.S. is often blamed on a putative lack of religion.
Recently, readers of the Missourian were subjected to this thinking in a piece penned by Steve Spellman (June 8) who espoused belief in a ‘higher being” and the posting of the 10 Commandments in schools and homes as a solution to gun violence.
He wrote, “Some sort of moral code or religious belief has served many civilizations to maintain civil order, including keeping people from killing each other.”
The rate of gun homicide in the U.S. is far higher than rates in other developed countries. Consistent with Spellman’s reasoning, rates of religious beliefs and practices should be much higher in these countries.
However, the opposite is the case. According to a Pew Research Center study, “Americans pray more often, are more likely to attend weekly religious services and ascribe higher importance to faith in their lives than adults in other wealthy, Western democracies.”
Fifty-five percent of American adults report praying daily compared to 25% of Canadians, 18% of Australians and 6% of adults in Great Britain. The average for all European countries is 22%.
Our high level of religious belief and practices do not appear to keep us from “killing each other.”
Guns are much more widely owned and available in the U.S. than in these other countries. Let’s not be as quick as Spellman to dismiss the sensible regulation of guns as a way to diminish gun violence and save lives.
