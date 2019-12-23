I would like to encourage Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to take this grand opportunity to hold a fair impeachment trial in the Senate.

Mitch McConnell has said that he will not be an impartial juror, which is against the oath that senators take, so he should recuse himself, if he is honest with the American people.

I urge my senators to ask Mitch McConnell to recuse himself, and then, call witnesses for the impeachment trial.

I've heard a lot of objections from some fellow Republicans about the "unfair" House impeachment hearings. Well, here's their chance to make the case for Trump's innocence.

I urge them to do their duty to their country, and if it's possible, let's see Trump exonerated by facts. T

hey can call Hunter Biden if they want, but especially call the president's men who illegally disobeyed House subpoenas.

This is Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley’s moment to go down in history as complicit actors in a cover-up or defenders of the Constitution and upholders of American values.

Right now, the only facts that have been given support the impeachment and removal of President Trump, but Republicans still claim there is no evidence.

Now the power is in my elected senators’ hands. I hope they make us proud and make their case for his innocence using facts and evidence provided by witnesses.

Robert Acuff lives in Columbia.

