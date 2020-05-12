Fred Parry has clearly demonstrated he is unqualified for public service.

His recent letter demonstrates a lack of both judgment and logic.

To suggest Boone County should open because our infection rate is low misses the point that the constraints put in place by our mayor, county commissioner and excellent health professionals is sufficient demonstration of his shortcomings.

Perhaps he should have paid attention to all those meetings on this topic.

Evidently his math skills do not include an understanding of the exponential curve. Perhaps he will understand the consequences of falling short of the vote count in November.

Also, no functional adult misspeaks when talking about legal action.

I look forward to a new face on the commission.

Dr. John R. Jones is a Columbia resident.

