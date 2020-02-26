On Dec. 31, Gov Parson stated that refugees “have become members of our communities” and “we will continue to work hard to ensure refugees become a thriving part of our communities.” He used these words to describe the 18,000-plus refugees who have settled in Missouri and the fact that Missouri would continue to be open to resettlement.
Now a PAC of his is putting out an ad that depicts the evils of sanctuary cities and the infestation of illegal immigrants and the crime and drugs they bring with them. He resurrects the GOP boogeyman from 2016, MS-13, to add an element of fright for good measure as he ties himself to the Trump presidency. He is a law and order kind of guy, he reminds us. If you go to a map of sanctuary cities you will notice that there are no such cities in Missouri. Why resort to this kind of ad other than divide Missouri’s citizens into an us against the ‘other.’ We have had enough of this the last four years. It’s time to stop.
Mary Sasser of Columbia is a Missouri voter.