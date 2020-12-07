On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri would be partnering with private company Vizient to expand health care services in the state.
The company is supposed to provide up to 760 nurses, respiratory therapists and nurses’ aides to help care for the rapidly expanding number of hospital patients being seen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two significant issues with Parson’s approach to solving this problem.
Firstly, while hospitals are struggling under the strain of ever-increasing numbers of sick Missourians, Parson’s proposal to use an outside company to bolster staffing while refusing to enact a statewide mask mandate is purely reactionary and not preventative.
As an ICU nurse providing direct care to patients suffering from COVID-19, I understand that while it is vital to help the sick, one can make the most difference by preventing sickness in the first place. Parson claims that left to their own devices, Missourians will “do the right thing.”
Unfortunately, we are not seeing that.
We are seeing a large portion of the state’s population who are not taking the most basic preventative measures. Without a mask mandate, we will continue to see rises in the number of COVID-19 positive tests, the number of hospitalized patients, the number of deaths from the virus and the number of health care staff pushed to their breaking points.
Secondly, private business agreements are only good when the money is there to back them up. Neither Parson nor Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn could estimate how much this will cost. While the CARES Act money to be used for part of this project’s funding is set to end in February, the pandemic will likely not disappear within those two months. Who will be left on the hook for financing this agreement? The Missouri taxpayers? Missouri hospitals? Both groups are already under financial strain.
If Mike Parson — who presumably followed his doctors’ advice when he had COVID-19 — would follow the advice of the many doctors now begging him for a mask mandate, perhaps we could avoid losing any more to this pandemic than we already have.
Erin McGuire of Columbia is an ICU nurse.