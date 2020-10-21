Who do you want to own Missouri farmland — Missouri farmers and residents or foreign-owned corporations?
On Nov. 3, you can vote to send a message and your answer to Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson has helped pass bills that have allowed foreign corporate agribusiness to own enormous swaths of Missouri farmland, including China’s largest meatpacker, WH Group.
In 2013, then-Sen. Parson voted to pass a law that allows foreign corporate special interests to own Missouri farmland. Just weeks later, China’s biggest meatpacker purchased the largest hog producer in the world, Smithfield Foods. With this purchase, China bought control of 25% of the entire U.S. pork supply and more than 41,000 acres of Missouri farmland.
Several thousand of those acres, and 80,000 Chinese-owned hogs, sit across the fence line from my 135-year-old family farm in northern Missouri. Needless to say, 80,000 hogs jammed into 72 football-field-sized metal confinement buildings do not make for good neighbors.
But still not satisfied, in 2015 Parson voted to create a new loophole that now makes it virtually impossible to track how much Missouri farmland is under foreign corporate control. This is unacceptable and alarming.
It’s time to make smarter choices about who will own Missouri’s farmland, its rural prosperity and its politicians. Vote for Missouri’s future, not for Parson’s dream of foreign corporate ownership.
Scott Dye is a resident of Columbia.