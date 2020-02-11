The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The compact ensures that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election. The compact is a state-based approach that preserves the Electoral College, state control of elections, and the power of the states to control how the president is elected.

The National Popular Vote bill has been enacted by 16 jurisdictions possessing 196 electoral votes, including 4 small states (DE, HI, RI, VT), eight medium-sized states (CO, CT, MD, MA, NJ, NM, OR, WA), three big states (CA, IL, NY), and the District of Columbia. The bill will take effect when enacted by states with 74 more electoral votes. The bill has passed at least one chamber in eight additional states with 75 more electoral votes (AR, AZ, ME, MI, MN, NC, NV, OK). A total of 3,408 state legislators from all 50 states have endorsed it.

The shortcomings of the current system of electing the president stem from “winner-take-all” laws that have been enacted by state legislatures in 48 states. These laws award all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate receiving the most popular votes in each state.

Because of these state winner-take-all statutes, presidential candidates have no reason to pay attention to the issues of concern to voters in states where the statewide outcome is a foregone conclusion. In 2012, as shown on the map, all of the 253 general-election campaign events were in just 12 states, and two-thirds were in just four states — Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Iowa. Thirty-eight states were completely ignored.

Kelley Keisch is a progressive from Troy, Missouri.

