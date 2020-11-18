Many MU frontline essential workers in dining services are denied a living wage while working in person in a hazardous environment. During “normal” times a living wage of $15 an hour would keep countless families out of poverty.
However, the unfortunate choice for many is to either work for poverty wages in a potentially deadly environment or not work to protect your health and family from the deadly virus while risking your family’s food and housing security.
It is simple. MU should immediately raise the minimum wage on campus to $15 an hour. It is morally reprehensible not to pay a living wage, particularly during a deadly pandemic.
At the very least, as frontline workers are risking their lives, the university should be paying them a living wage.
Kevin Perkins is a concerned citizen.