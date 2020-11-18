Many MU frontline essential workers in dining services are denied a living wage while working in person in a hazardous environment. During “normal” times a living wage of $15 an hour would keep countless families out of poverty.

However, the unfortunate choice for many is to either work for poverty wages in a potentially deadly environment or not work to protect your health and family from the deadly virus while risking your family’s food and housing security.

It is simple. MU should immediately raise the minimum wage on campus to $15 an hour. It is morally reprehensible not to pay a living wage, particularly during a deadly pandemic.

At the very least, as frontline workers are risking their lives, the university should be paying them a living wage.

Kevin Perkins is a concerned citizen.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you