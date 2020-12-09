Bur Oak

 Courtesy of Bill LaMear

My son, who lives and works in Columbia, recently sent me an article in the Missourian about the McBaine Bur Oak.

Sadly, the tree had caught on fire after a recent lightening strike. He was awed by the majesty of the tree, and he and his wife drove out to see it.

What he didn’t know was that I took this picture while a medical student at MU in probably 1981 or 1982; I suspect in November. When I would need a break from school, I would take a drive in the beautiful bottomlands, and this winter picture obviously caught my eye. I printed it and gave it to a friend who loves photography for a Christmas present. I hope he still has it.

When my son Peter told me the story, I dug through my Arizona darkroom, found the negative and had a print made. Fun find.

So almost 40 years on, that incredible tree is still beautiful, and I sure hope it makes it. I suspect it will. I’m rooting for it from afar, and the next time we visit Columbia, I can’t wait to take the same shot. Thanks for the story and pics to enjoy.

Bill LaMear is a former resident of Columbia.

