My son, who lives and works in Columbia, recently sent me an article in the Missourian about the McBaine Bur Oak.
Sadly, the tree had caught on fire after a recent lightening strike. He was awed by the majesty of the tree, and he and his wife drove out to see it.
What he didn’t know was that I took this picture while a medical student at MU in probably 1981 or 1982; I suspect in November. When I would need a break from school, I would take a drive in the beautiful bottomlands, and this winter picture obviously caught my eye. I printed it and gave it to a friend who loves photography for a Christmas present. I hope he still has it.
When my son Peter told me the story, I dug through my Arizona darkroom, found the negative and had a print made. Fun find.
So almost 40 years on, that incredible tree is still beautiful, and I sure hope it makes it. I suspect it will. I’m rooting for it from afar, and the next time we visit Columbia, I can’t wait to take the same shot. Thanks for the story and pics to enjoy.
Bill LaMear is a former resident of Columbia.