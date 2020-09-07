This was written to the Columbia Public School district in reference to “The Return to Learning for Fall 2020” plans:
The Return to Learning for Fall 2020 is a waste of our tax dollars and CPS failing in educating our kids.
My sons do not learn this way. My youngest son took his health class online this summer. But in reality his mother was his teacher — not the teacher who was really more of an online proctor with the additional duty of grading papers.
Teachers are being paid full-time wages for part-time work and providing minimal support to our children. Additionally, there is the harm you’re causing the hourly workers, such as kitchen and office staff, aides and paraprofessionals who can’t work because they’re paid hourly.
Yes, this virus has its dangers to those with predispositions. Allow the parents of those children who want to stay at home doing online classes to do so. Let the rest of us sign a waiver and get our kids back to school.
Columbia/Boone County Director of Public Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning, and now CPS, have gone overboard. But she has no adult supervision and the Council has given her the key to the city. Stop the lunacy. Don’t follow her. She’s lost in bureaucracy.
You had your time to “stem the curve,’’ now it’s time to get back to work.
Joseph Anderson is a Columbia taxpayer and a parent of kids who need a proper education.