Once upon a time, there was a helpful water treatment plant built in the middle of Missouri close to a legendary oak tree.

Over the years, the building and its parts grew old. Even though there were people to clean the plant and try to keep it going, it became tired, had areas shut down, and simply worsened.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you