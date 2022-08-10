Once upon a time, there was a helpful water treatment plant built in the middle of Missouri close to a legendary oak tree.
Over the years, the building and its parts grew old. Even though there were people to clean the plant and try to keep it going, it became tired, had areas shut down, and simply worsened.
From 2009 onward, the plant was excited because lots of people kept coming in to see what needed to be repaired and updated. The plant thought things might be happening to restore it to its former glory.
And then in 2018, there was a big vote in the town about whether or not to give money to the plant to make it better. But by 2020, nothing was happening. The plant was deteriorating more.
The plant knew that a small-yet-mighty group was working and researching and asking questions to get it fixed. It couldn’t understand why no one was listening to them.
There were so many people who should have been able to make the right decisions and get the plant’s repairs moving in the right direction. But no one was doing enough.
Now, the plant is waiting for its repairs to be approved. The problem is that not enough people have listened to the small-yet-mighty group, and the plans for the plant won’t restore it to its former glory and even more important, won’t allow it to be the safest and best plant it can be.
All because so much time was wasted, making it cost more to do the right thing.
Maintaining a water treatment plant is not like reading a fairy tale. Unfortunately, the city of Columbia has behaved as though its citizens and ratepayers should all turn the page and see rainbows when in fact we know that dragons like contaminants and disinfection byproducts lurk in our drinking water.
As the public hearing for the water treatment plant design occurs on Aug. 15, it should encourage all of Columbia to come to City Council and tell them that the water utility has failed.
Citizens should demand that advanced technologies are used like granular activated carbon to effectively clean the water instead of letting the dirt stay and interact with chlorine and ammonia.
Ratepayers should demand accountability from a water utility and city leaders who have allowed negligent operations to go on for far too long.
The voice of Columbia should be heard.
Execute solutions, not just improvements.
Julie Ryan and Marie Brown are co-founders of COMO Safe Water Coalition, a local group that has been advocating for Columbia’s water since 2016.
