Our Citizens Police Review Board’s mission is to “provide an external and independent process for review of actual or perceived misconduct thereby increasing police accountability and community trust in police.”
Yet right now it lacks the powers it needs to fulfill that mission.
Senate Bill 26, enacted last year, created a 90-day limit on investigations of police, although average cases take much longer.
CPRB member December Harmon researched various models and presented a case for switching to an “investigative model” several months ago, which the Board will consider at its July 13 meeting.
This would entail hiring an independent investigator and support staff so that the CPRB could look into allegations within the 90-day timeframe.
This change is supported by organizations that research violence reduction. Everytown for Gun Safety suggests that trust is built when police are held accountable, noting that “Misconduct should…be subject to review by external civilian boards with independent authority to investigate complaints and make findings, ideally empowered to issue subpoenas and make binding recommendations.”
The American Civil Liberties Union concurs, noting that investigative powers are key to meaningful oversight.
We can respect the important role that police play in public safety while also empowering the CPRB to examine their actions.
A well-functioning CPRB should make police’s job easier, not harder, by holding accountable the minority of officers who commit misconduct, and allowing the rest to do their jobs more safely with greater trust from the community.
I urge community members to attend the July 13 meeting and speak in support of the investigative model.
Rose Metro lives in Columbia.