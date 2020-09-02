Joel Poor is an amazing professor who cares about student success and goes out of his way to find innovative ways to keep the students engaged, ensure they are learning and hold a class of over 400 students active and awake — even in an 8 a.m. class.
His passion for teaching and concern for his students is exemplary.
I have been a teaching assistant for him across multiple semesters and can vouch that the jokes only keep students proactive and engaged and are never intended to hurt anyone.
I think thousands of students across several years would second my opinion. He is one of the best professors and an even better human being.
I always found him very respectful, and yes, I am also an international student who felt welcomed and included because of him.
Shashwat Pattnaik is an MU graduate and was a teaching assistant for Dr. Joel Poor’s marketing class for three semesters.