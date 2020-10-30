Regardless of your political persuasions, it is hard to deny things here have changed. We are having to think about possible chaos surrounding a U.S. election, something that was formerly the exclusive domain of people from "other countries."

Don't let your disbelief leave you unprepared. Be smart. Treat this much like the forecast of an approaching winter blizzard. Fill the gas tank, have a little extra food on hand and refill your prescriptions. You might also consider extra beverages to either celebrate or drown your sorrows.

Wishing everyone, red and blue, safety and health.

Scott Frey is a professor at MU.

