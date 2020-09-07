This letter was written in response to a comment in Jonathan Thompson’s Aug. 26 letter about Joel Poor.
His scathing remark implies that our president is a racist, xenophobic, bad person. Jonathan’s reasoning is because President Trump has called the world’s pandemic the “Chinese flu.” Jonathan, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it probably is a duck.
The Pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, which is why President Trump, and rightly so, calls it the “Chinese flu.”
If you take what the president said as racist, then you have a problem of hearing the truth. Secondly, most instructors in higher academia are liberal, so Professor Pool wouldn’t agree with our President, by implying that it is the “Chinese flu.” (Editor’s note: Joel Poor was relieved of his teaching duties after making a mask comment to a Chinese student during a class. The incident is being investigated by MU’s Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.)
The flu of 100 years ago was called the Spanish flu. By tagging it as Spanish, was that a racial remark? I wasn’t there at the time, so I can’t say for sure, but being politically correct hadn’t been thought of yet.
The swine flu of 2009 also originated in China. I can’t recall President Obama or Vice President Biden ever calling it the “China flu.” I bet they, or others in government at the time, mentioned that it originated in China, so were they called racists?
Frank Burkett is a resident of Ashland.