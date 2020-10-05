Many times President Donald Trump does things well, like bringing three Middle Eastern countries that are mortal enemies to the table. One being Israel, which the other two didn’t even acknowledge as a country in the past. The UAE, Bahrain and Israel will sign trilateral diplomatic pacts, in hopes that peace will come to the Mideast.
All the liberal pundits can say is, if you can find that they said anything at all: “The president didn’t invite the Palestinians to the table.” President Trump says that this was his ploy, as previous administrations had tried it with only Israel and Palestine in the mix.
I remember very well former President Bill Clinton working hard to get the two — Israel and Palestine — together to sign a pact for peace. This would be a big step toward peace in the Middle East. Even though Yasser Arafat of Palestine was promised most everything he had asked for in the pact, it still failed. Both Palestine and Israel, with our president, were to meet at Camp David to sign the pact. Soon after arriving, Arafat changed his mind and went home. The media had built this meeting to a fever pitch, as Bill Clinton was going to make history. Bill Clinton was left with egg on his face for the abrupt ending to his administration’s Mideast peace deal.
The biased media didn’t portray it that way, though, because the liberal media were in the same boat: egg on their faces, too. I don’t remember how, but the media made excuses and smoothed it over.
If you only watch and read liberal tripe, you aren’t aware that Trump has had two nominations for a Nobel Peace Prize, are you? The previous president, Barack Obama, got the peace prize within a few months into his presidency, but what for? Here is what Google said: “For his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” The award also cited then-President Barack Obama’s promotion of nuclear nonproliferation in the international communities. I think it should have waited a few years because of the following hiccups in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and other Mideast countries, plus the proliferation of nuclear weapons in North Korea and Iran.
Here is another reason why I think our president should be cited for the Nobel Peace Prize: It is because he is carrying out another of his promises to the country by bringing our military men and women home and ending our unending wars.
He isn’t there yet but is well on the way.
No more being patsies for the U.N., NATO and countries supposedly our friends but who are only friends if we help them financially, militarily and with disaster relief, etc. After all is said and done though, those friends revert back to what they actually are: fair-weather buddies.
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.