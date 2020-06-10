In response to MU’s proposal to privatize custodial and landscaping services jobs:
Using temporary help, which is what privatization amounts to, means that those individuals have no vested interest in the university, which is reflected in their job performance. They have no incentive to report, in fact may be discouraged from reporting things, such as theft, that are “outside of their job description,” so to speak.
Some savings are realized in the short term, but there are negative consequences for the university and, certainly, for the loyal employees who will be impacted the most.
Larry Myers is a retired non-custodial employee.