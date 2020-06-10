In response to MU’s proposal to privatize custodial and landscaping services jobs:

Using temporary help, which is what privatization amounts to, means that those individuals have no vested interest in the university, which is reflected in their job performance. They have no incentive to report, in fact may be discouraged from reporting things, such as theft, that are “outside of their job description,” so to speak.

Some savings are realized in the short term, but there are negative consequences for the university and, certainly, for the loyal employees who will be impacted the most.

Larry Myers is a retired non-custodial employee.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.