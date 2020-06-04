I am deeply disappointed to learn that MU is actively working toward privatizing over 200 campus custodial and landscaping jobs. These workers should not disproportionately bear the burden of recent budget cuts. Studies have repeatedly shown that outsourcing unionized jobs leads to lower wages, decreased hours, loss of health and retirement benefit, and increased employee turnover. Typically, these changes have the greatest impact on women and people of color.
The ripple-effect of privatization will be felt throughout our community. Tax revenue will decrease as families have less money to spend in the local economy. Workers will be forced to turn to public assistance for food and medical care, shifting the cost back to the taxpayers while simultaneously denying citizens the dignity and security of a living-wage job. Children will lose a stable home situation and the ladder of opportunity that could keep them in the shrinking middle class. When all university employees can support themselves and their families, the entire community wins.
The university has facilitated and supported my development as a young researcher for nine years, and I do not want them to lose sight of their commitment to workers. University leaders recently said “Whether in the midst of a viral pandemic or an epidemic of violent hatred and injustice, know that we are committed to leading our universities with integrity. Know, too, that when you became a part of these institutions, you also took on a mantle of integrity. It is our responsibility — together, as a family — to steer our universities and our people through good and bad times with empathy, support and respect for all.”
We are in an unprecedented budget situation, and I do not envy those tasked with making the necessary cuts. But how we respond now will reflect who and what we most value as an organization.
I urge university leaders to conduct a careful analysis of the social and economic impact of privatization before making a final decision. Please cease attempts to outsource custodial and landscaping services and bargain in good faith with Laborers Local 955. Don’t let a short-term budget crisis cause long-term damage to our reputation and our employees. I will publicly show my support for MU workers by attending the “Stop The Cuts” rally at 1 p.m. Saturday on Traditions Plaza.
Erika Boerman is an assistant professor in Medical Pharmacology and Physiology at MU.