Let me say and defend myself before you call me a racist or bigot: I describe myself as an average socially active octogenarian. My age tells you that I have seen and experienced many things over the years.
Those who protest, why they protest is known only to them. Those few protesters in leadership and those who joined them in protesting have left our country more divided than ever. I think for the minority of the protesters, that’s their intent, but shame on the many who joined them.
The actions of those in charge of the protests tell me they are being transported from elsewhere, paid to loot, burn and cause mayhem all throughout our great country. Those few are using the murder of George Floyd and racism as an excuse to do these dastardly deeds, but shame on the followers that perpetuate the mayhem that ensues.
Murders in our country are handled by the police and the courts. When it has been committed by the police, the same thing will happen: If acquitted or condemned, the verdict is in, and punishment and peace should follow. Same with elections; if you lose, take it on the chin and prepare for the next election, unlike the Democrats of 2016, who blamed everyone except the anemic candidate that they put forth and are doing the same for 2020.
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.