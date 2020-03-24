Editor's Note

This is the first of nearly a dozen form letters the Missourian has received on this topic. 

Other letters were received from Angelle Hall, Daniel Lester, William Polansky, Judith Mutamba, Alyssa Frickmann, Jennifer Ganaway, Senad Music, Verna Laboy and Gina Conley, all of Columbia; Melissa Lee of Jefferson City; Pamela Mallinckrodt of Fulton; and Alice Loethen of Meta.

As you evaluate a COVID-19 emergency aid package, I urge you to support charities and nonprofit organizations who are serving vulnerable people and communities at this time of need. Charities and nonprofits need the following policies to maintain operations, expand scope to address increasing demands, and stabilize losses from closures throughout the country:

1. Expressly include charitable nonprofits in the $200 billion loan fund for businesses, including airlines. The charitable sector needs an immediate infusion of $60 billion, and the loan program is a fast way to get cash in the hands of organizations serving immediate needs in communities yet facing lost and declining revenue because of the pandemic.

2. Improve the above-the-line charitable deduction by raising the cap to $2,000 and allowing taxpayers to immediately claim the deduction on their 2019 taxes (due on July 15) and afterwards through 2021.

3. Clarify that charitable nonprofits of all sizes are able to participate in the emergency Small Business Loan Program by using the tax-law definition of charitable organizations (Sec. 501(c)(3) public charities) and removing the language excluding nonprofits that receive Medicaid reimbursements.

Mary Beth Books is a resident of Williamsburg, Mo.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.