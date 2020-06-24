I’m writing to say how disappointed I am, again, in U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. Her most recent email message to her constituents is titled “Keeping Missourians Safe,” and it addresses the recent marches against police brutality. Hartzler “honors those who keep our families safe” without recognizing that the point of these marches and rallies is that people of color, including Missourians of color, are not safe from abuse at the hands of police.
Rep. Hartzler, you must do better and be more aware of who the Missourians are that you serve.
Matt Dube is a voter in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.