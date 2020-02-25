Republican politicians are on a crusade to protect children from offensive “age-inappropriate” reading material. Their censorship efforts, however, ignore a widely available book that is suffused with violence and sexual misbehavior. In this book, men have multiple wives. Slavery thrives. Thousands of first-born sons are slaughtered by a supernatural agent. Pregnant women suffer mass miscarriages. Children who curse their parents are to be executed. A bear devours children. Sisters get their father drunk to have sex with him. Decapitations and other gruesome forms of death abound. Extreme violence infests relationships between neighbors. Sexual imagery is explicit. A prominent character is tortured and then murdered on a cross. The age-inappropriate content goes on and on. Republican self-anointed guardians of moral purity must ensure that our children and youth are protected from this offensive, dangerous book.

Robert Blake is a longtime resident of Columba.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

