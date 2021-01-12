An open letter to members of the Republican Party:
Let’s get this straight from the get-go; I am a Democrat and believe fervently in a democratic (small “D”) form of government.
At one time in the not-so-distant past, I believe that most Republicans agreed in a form of government that is not ruled by thugs and anarchists who blindly, willingly, eagerly and, with little or no thought of the consequences of their actions, follow a leader of similar ilk, like sheep.
What happened in our nation’s Capitol is beyond description and sad beyond civil words.
If this is what it takes to “Make American Great Again,” I’ll take it the way it is and should be.
I propose that your new agenda should be to “Make the Republican Party Great Again!” A two-party (or more) system is desirable. But one party can’t embrace anarchy spurred on by a dictator who has little, if any, regard for the welfare of the people — only for himself.
Good grief, it is difficult to believe after all that has happened that many self-described Republican Party officials still refuse to honor our great way of government and even offer up more of the same that we have endured the past few days.
I challenge you remaining real Republicans to work hard to “Make the Republican Party Great Again.” Our great nation and form of government are counting on you. Please don’t let us down.
Joe Dillard is a Columbia resident.