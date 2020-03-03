In reference to trash pickup and recycling, I see the need for more detailed information being given to Columbia customers on what trash is eligible for weekly pickup.
I see several possible solutions to improve the situation:
1. A number of people want to salvage or recycle hard goods. Maybe we should have two to four set days a year (Saturdays) when people can set out items that are too large for the black trash bag and eligible for salvage/reuse.
2. We need details about where recycling dumpsters are located (maps). We could deliver our recycling blue bags ourselves. People who use other recycling containers should be encouraged to use blue bags and the dumpsters. On windy days, items set out in paper bags and open containers get spread into the street and neighborhood.
3. We need to educate on recycling standards. Some new, young homeowners don’t seem to know that items to be recycled should be free of food debris, ie., should be rinsed or washed.
4. People should advertise or request relevant special pick-ups. I have arranged with a large-scale gardener to pick up my 30 to 40 bags of fall leaves, and we reuse the bags many times.
Clearly, we need more education and recommendations to do this job wisely and productively.
Julie Rose is a resident of Columbia.