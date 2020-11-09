As the city struggles to maintain operation of its solid waste department, residents of Columbia are looking for every possible loophole or alternative in order to continue putting out the same amount of trash, in whatever bags they choose and for no extra cost.
People who are worried about the environment might be concerned about having one bag for their kitchen trash but then having to put it into the city-required bag.
Financially limited people might end up needing extra city-required bags but don't have the ability to pay so much extra for them.
Arguments began long ago, citizens telling others to just compost and/or recycle better to take care of the extra bag problem, without offering any kind of assistance — educational, time, financial, etc. — on how to go about making these changes.
I have no solutions, or viable loopholes, at this time, but I do want to remind others about the one thing that we can agree on: the refuse workers.
I just ask that we all keep in mind that even though we wanna "stick it to the man," the refuse workers are the ones who will be picking up and slinging our bags.
Yes, there's a 50 pound limit. We all know there are ways to sneak in overweight ones or fit items that shouldn't really be in a bag into the bag, and we all know about you illegal dumpers out there, but let's try to be decent neighbors and not make their job any more difficult or risky than it is now.
Let's follow the system the best that we can for the workers and bombard City Council with our questions, concerns complaints and demands for change or action.
The more we email, call, visit our council members about our issues, the more they will look into it and possibly move toward change.
Think of the council as a whole — not necessarily the members — as a child. In order for the child to do something you want, you've got to hold their hand, tell them clearly what to do and then show them how to do it correctly and help them to learn to do what is right.
Our council is like a child making progress by learning to crawl but despite your best efforts still trying to stick their fingers in a socket.
So let's do the best we can do until we can make things better.
Kristin Hill is a Columbia resident.