It has been about six months since the city ended curbside recycling collection. Although many are opposed to the idea, switching to automated roll-cart refuse collection is the only long-term solution for the city's solid waste division.
Automated collection will save the city lots of money in the long run, as each truck will require only one employee instead of the current two or three .
The city will also save money on workers compensation because employees will not have to manually lift heavy bags all day (the entire process can be completed from within the cab).
This saving could be used for other needs in the solid waste division, such as expanding recycling service to apartment complexes, offices and other commercial settings, which would reduce the amount of garbage sent to a landfill.
Roll carts are not as cumbersome to use as many may believe. Many jurisdictions allow roll carts to be stored in locations such as alongside the house or on the porch.
Those who believe roll carts are ugly could even erect a small shed to store the carts. Furthermore, those who generate large amounts of garbage or recycling may continue to purchase additional city-logo bags .
I encourage the citizens of Columbia to work to get a referendum for automated collection on the ballot and to approve that referendum. Then, the city can work to make the solid waste utility a much more efficient service for everyone involved.
Bryce Cordry is a resident of Columbia.