In response to the debate about roll carts in Columbia:
Yes, roll carts are ugly. What is also an eyesore: trash and garbage bags left on the curb, which are inevitably torn up and their contents scattered by various animals until the next weekly pickup.
The loose trash is not picked up by the trash collectors and sits until either a neighbor cleans it up or it's left to blow away. I say 'Yes' to the carts. They are a cleaner, sanitary alternative to trash bags left out on the curb.
Theresia St. Vrain is a Columbia resident.