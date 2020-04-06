Schnucks's recent decision to close Columbia's downtown Lucky's and reopen as Schnucks "at a later date" in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is completely irresponsible and heartless.
Creating a food desert when people's lives are in free-fall, as many are laid off or furloughed, is a really poor way for the company to demonstrate its commitment to our city.
Schnucks says that it will be making employment offers to all Lucky's employees, but what will those employees do while the store is being renovated? Until it reopens they will be forced to rely on unemployment and will be forced off their health insurance. Just last week, Schnucks said that the Lucky's store would "continue to operate 'as a going concern,'" according to the Missourian.
Closing the store for an unspecified amount of time due to "uncertainty" regarding the outbreak appears to be a real walk-back of that commitment. That uncertainty is exactly why their customers need more grocery options, not fewer.
Schnucks needs to immediately reverse its decision and pledge to leave Lucky's open until the outbreak is under control, otherwise thousands of Columbians — including many of our city's poorest — will find it all the more difficult to find basic necessities. I will not be shopping at any Schnucks market until and unless they commit not to close Lucky's, and I urge every reader able to do so to join me.
Nicholas Charles has been a Columbia resident since 2004.