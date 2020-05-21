I, too, am dismayed that Schnuck’s plans to replace the fabulous Lucky’s with a clone of their store.
Lucky's has been a breath of fresh air with healthy fruits and vegetables beautifully displayed at the front as one enters, some foods in bulk, excellent pizza and sushi service, special foods for people with allergies, and staff who love their work and exhibit the folksy, friendly, caring values of the owners of their store.
We need a store like Lucky’s. Schnuck’s execs: Please change your plans.
Julie Rose is a Columbia resident.