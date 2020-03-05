On Feb. 20, the Columbia School Board held our monthly work session where we discussed a major project that can have positive benefits for all our kids across the district. No reporters were in attendance for this public meeting of the School Board, so I feel it is important for our community to know about the work Columbia Public Schools staff and administrators are doing to ensure there are equitable processes to support learning and behaviors for all our kids.
During the work session, the School Board was given an update on a multiyear project that is still in the works to form a comprehensive behavioral discipline matrix.
The discipline matrix will help equalize discipline across the district for when kids make poor behavioral choices. The discipline matrix provides clear definitions of behaviors for teachers and administrators to help pinpoint what type of infraction occurred and what level of response is appropriate.
A major improvement I see occurring through this matrix is a system where there will be more congruent responses to behaviors from building to building. No longer will we have two students commit similar infractions with inequitable responses from buildings for those infractions. This type of variant disciplinary activity was something I saw a lot when I was growing up, and it is nice to know that we, as a school district, are striving to fix this issue.
Beyond supporting congruency for disciplinary actions, another benefit for our kids comes from clear definitions of our expectations. The staff have been working hard to think of all possible acts that may result in a disciplinary response. I do not envy them. They know they won’t be able to address all situations with a definition, but they are truly striving to think of all possibilities.
By having clear expectations, we should see a more enforced use of infractions codes in our disciplinary system across the district. By using this type of systems approach, all district behaviors are viewed through a lens of equity.
All of this work is necessary to continue improving our district and making Columbia Public Schools the best place for our kids. I am so proud of the work our staff, teachers and administrators are doing in all areas, but this is a major project that can impact our kids’ lives on a daily basis for the better.
Blake Willoughby is a member of the Columbia School Board.