Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.
In Feb. 2016, Sen. Mitch McConnell said: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” nearly 11 months before President Obama left office.
Now, in the name of justice and democracy, you can vote that the Senate will not consider a Supreme Court nomination for the vacancy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg until after Inauguration Day 2021.
You now have the opportunity to show that you care about American democracy. Stand on principle by using the rule Republicans created and followed in 2016. Please do not vote to fill the Supreme Court vacancy until after Inauguration Day 2021.
Sharon Schneeberger is a Columbia resident.