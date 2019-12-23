I ask, as our duly elected senators, that Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt approach these impeachment proceedings with open minds and without partisan bias.
They must listen to the evidence and not make up their minds until they have.
This is supposed to be a trial. The trial of a president is nothing to be treated lightly or with blinders on.
If our senators are true Americans who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law, they will wait until they have actually weighed the evidence to make a determination of guilt or innocence.
In this country, the president is not supposed to be above the law. That is why impeachment is actually included as an original part of the Constitution, not some sort of afterthought.
Our senators must take this into consideration as the trial commences. They are supposed to be a protection against a president who puts himself over the good of the country.
If the evidence shows that this is what Trump did, then it is their job to put the good of the country over their party’s.
Jennifer Layton is a concerned citizen of Columbia.