If we are to get through President Trump’s impeachment trial as one nation, our representatives urgently need guidance from the citizens they represent. To this end, please reprint this letter I sent to our senators on Jan. 22.

Dear Senators Blunt and Hawley,

I write to you as a concerned citizen of the United States of America, the greatest country the world has ever known. I am troubled by your opening votes on Jan. 21 to block witnesses and documents from being subpoenaed.

I appeal to you as a fellow Missourian. Our state is known as “The Show-Me State.” What you did yesterday was to block me as a citizen from learning the whole truth about what exactly Donald Trump did in the Ukraine-Biden affair. I have read the transcript from the July 25 call and found it anything but perfect. When the next vote comes to hear from witnesses, please “show me” the evidence.

You represent me along with all Missourians. Please help us get to the bottom of this mess, so ‘We the People’ can do our duty as citizens.

I, for one, am eager to do my duty. I want to know conclusively if our president did wrong.

Charlie Walch is a concerned Missourian. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.