If we are to get through President Trump’s impeachment trial as one nation, our representatives urgently need guidance from the citizens they represent. To this end, please reprint this letter I sent to our senators on Jan. 22.
Dear Senators Blunt and Hawley,
I write to you as a concerned citizen of the United States of America, the greatest country the world has ever known. I am troubled by your opening votes on Jan. 21 to block witnesses and documents from being subpoenaed.
I appeal to you as a fellow Missourian. Our state is known as “The Show-Me State.” What you did yesterday was to block me as a citizen from learning the whole truth about what exactly Donald Trump did in the Ukraine-Biden affair. I have read the transcript from the July 25 call and found it anything but perfect. When the next vote comes to hear from witnesses, please “show me” the evidence.
You represent me along with all Missourians. Please help us get to the bottom of this mess, so ‘We the People’ can do our duty as citizens.
I, for one, am eager to do my duty. I want to know conclusively if our president did wrong.
Charlie Walch is a concerned Missourian.