Last week, the Missouri Senate voted to pass SJR 38, a joint resolution to change the new redistricting process that voters approved in 2018 by a two-third majority, also known as Clean Missouri.
SJR38 will not only undo our vote, but it will leave Missouri even more gerrymandered than before. By ignoring the will of the people, the legislature will be striking yet another blow against democracy.
Boone County voted in favor of Clean Missouri with 73% support, yet Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, decided to overturn our vote. Rowden and many of his colleagues know that this legislative session is the last opportunity to create one party rule with unfair districts that would protect himself from the voters. They’d rather have a redistricting process that is hidden in back room deals leading to rigged elections across the state — instead of a fair process that upholds our state’s democratic process.
Sen. Caleb Rowden, by disregarding his constituents, is undermining our democracy. Voters deserve better. A vote against SJR 38 is a vote for democracy. Keep Clean Missouri.
Walter Bargen is a poet who lives in Ashland.